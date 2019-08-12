Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 12, 2019

'No Fee' Weekend Farmers Market Now Open in Northeast San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click image THE BACKYARD MARKET AT RUBEN'S
  • The Backyard Market at Ruben's
It’s official: There’s a new farmers market in town. Since Ruben’s Backyard – a neighborhood restaurant near McAllister Park – launched its weekend market in late June, the event has grown to highlight familiar local vendors and fresh food, produce, coffee, jewelry and live music.

But unlike most local farmers markets, The Backyard Market at Ruben's doesn’t require its vendors to pay fees.

“I got tired of seeing vendors who didn’t sell that much still have to pay $25-$40 to just sell their products,” said market organizer Anna-Marie Lopez, who runs Beneath the Tuscan Sun, a line of olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

Lopez teamed up with Ruben’s owner Ruben Sepulveda to launch the unique no-fee market – allowing vendors freely sell on-site without the usual management costs – to showcase unique products and local entrepreneurs.



Vendors still have to purchase the necessary permits, but the no-fee policy has encouraged many local vendors to join the market.

“I’ve gotten dozens of calls from local vendors who want to join. It’s a true people’s market,” Lopez said, adding that the market has helped to attract new customers for the restaurant. “As he grows, we grow.”

Ruben’s opened in February, inside the former Mo Mak’s Backyard Malts & Burgers, with a variety of Tex-Mex specialties as well as fresh sandwiches and salads. During the weekend farmers markets, the restaurant also offers breakfast tacos and cold drinks.

The market features up to 20 vendors each week, and opens Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location Details Ruben's Backyard
13838 Jones Maltsberger Road
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 314-7889
American
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This Week in San Antonio Food News: A Potential Bill Miller Boycott, Southerleigh's Fried Chicken Plans and Hot Joy's New Happy Hour Read More

  2. Five Cold Meals to Help You Beat the Heat in San Antonio Read More

  3. Taco Truck Throwdown Returns This Fall in New Location Read More

  4. San Antonio's Grain4Grain Wins Third Place in H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best Read More

  5. Freight Gallery Considers New Food Concepts Following Kimura's Closing Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...