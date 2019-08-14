Wednesday, August 14, 2019
San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest Returns to St. Paul Square This Fall
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM
It's about to get cheesy, San Antonio.
The San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest
is set to return this October at St. Paul Square. Back for a second year, the foodie festival brings lots of grilled cheese sandwiches, ranging from the classics to creative takes, for attendees to munch on throughout the day.
Cheese lovers will be able to try gooey sandwiches from local restaurants and chefs. Attendees will also be able to vote on their favorites.
The festival will include drinks for purchase, live music and market vendors to enjoy throughout the festival.
Tickets aren't currently on sale, but VIP and general admission tickets will be available. Kids 12 and under can get in free, though sampling tickets aren't included. More information is available online
