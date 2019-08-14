Where Wine Lovers Can Stomp (Or Punch) Grapes in Texas This Month

click to enlarge
-
William Chris Vineyards//Miguel Lecuona
It's wine harvest season in Texas, which means there's plenty of opportunities to learn and be part of the winemaking process, live out your best Lucy and Ethel dreams or enjoy a few glasses in the heart of the Hill Country.
Blue Lotus Winery
// Head to Seguin for a barefoot grape-stomping session that ends with a take-home wine-stained t-shirt and photo-ops. The $45 ticket includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert and two glasses of wine. Sat Aug. 17, 10am-noon, 5151 Farm to Market 20, Seguin, eventbrite.com.
Pedernales Cellars
// Winemakers will lead onsite tours of the Pedernales Cellars and their production facilities, before attendees get to end the session with a stomp. The $25 tickets include the tour, t-shirt and stomping time. The events are limited to 20 people per session, so be sure to reserve your space ahead of time. Sun Aug. 18, 2-4pm, 2916 Upper Albert Road, Stonewall, pedernalescellars.com.
Messina Hof Hill Country Winery
// Messina Hof is celebrating the wine harvest with a special harvest dinner, barrel tasting and a grape stomp that includes access to grape picking and stomping festivities, with a souvenir t-shirt. Fri Aug. 23, 6-10pm, 9996 US Highway 290 East, Fredericksburg, messinahof.com.
William Chris Vineyards
// Technically, this is a grape "punch" rather than an actual stomp, but William Chris winemakers are here to show the process from vine to bottle. Attendees can expect to see a unique look at winemaking before getting to punch out their own wine. Sat Aug. 24, noon, 10352 U.S. Highway 290, Hye, williamchriswines.com.
