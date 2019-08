Where Wine Lovers Can Stomp (Or Punch) Grapes in Texas This Month

click to enlarge William Chris Vineyards//Miguel Lecuona

It's wine harvest season in Texas, which means there's plenty of opportunities to learn and be part of the winemaking process, live out your best Lucy and Ethel dreams or enjoy a few glasses in the heart of the Hill Country. Blue Lotus Winery // Head to Seguin for a barefoot grape-stomping session that ends with a take-home wine-stained t-shirt and photo-ops. The $45 ticket includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert and two glasses of wine. Pedernales Cellars // Winemakers will lead onsite tours of the Pedernales Cellars and their production facilities, before attendees get to end the session with a stomp. The $25 tickets include the tour, t-shirt and stomping time. The events are limited to 20 people per session, so be sure to reserve your space ahead of time. Messina Hof Hill Country Winery // Messina Hof is celebrating the wine harvest with a special harvest dinner, barrel tasting and a grape stomp that includes access to grape picking and stomping festivities, with a souvenir t-shirt. William Chris Vineyards // Technically, this is a grape "punch" rather than an actual stomp, but William Chris winemakers are here to show the process from vine to bottle. Attendees can expect to see a unique look at winemaking before getting to punch out their own wine.