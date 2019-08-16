Email
Friday, August 16, 2019

Roadmap Brewing Teams Up with Shotgun Coffee Roasters to Release 'Wake Up Call'

In San Antonio, food business collaborations can lead to beautiful things. Now, thanks to Roadmap Brewing, there's one you can taste for yourself.

Roadmap Brewing co-owners Dustin and Hannah Baker recently teamed up with Eddie Laughlin and Jessica Callery of Shotgun Coffee Roasters for a new take on the brewery's signature coffee milk stout, the Wake-Up Call.

"The beer itself drinks like a cold brew coffee," Dustin told the Current. The brew, steeped with five pounds of Shotgun's Guatemala blend, also offers a great nuttiness and deep roasted notes.

The updated Wake-Up Call launched Wednesday, but beer-lovers can look forward to seeing the flavorful brew on tap for the next few months.



"We originally met Eddie when he invited us to be part of his podcast [Building Something Out of Nothing], and we connected over our shared experiences as entrepreneurs," Dustin said. "We’re both running family-owned businesses here, so it seemed like a natural fit.”

The beer collab could potentially lead to bigger things, Dustin said, but for now, locals can look forward to seeing it at Roadmap's taproom and the San Antonio Beer Festival in October.
