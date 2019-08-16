This Week in San Antonio Food News: Keeping Food Local, More Pizza Options and Celebrating Texas' Wine Harvest

-
William Chris Vineyards//Miguel Lecuona
San Antonio is expanding fast and, following Rep. Joaquin Castro’s polarizing Trump donor-identifying tweet, more locals are questioning where their food comes from and where their dollars go.
Food News
This week, Bexar County Democrats officially tabled the vote to boycott San Antonio dining institutions
like Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and the Pearl, which are owned by local Trump donors.
Healthy Corner Store program announced store location No. 6
, which means more cheaper, healthier produce options for hundreds of South Side San Antonio families.
Change is inevitable, so it's time to get out and explore these watering holes
in near East Side San Antonio.
Jet-Setter’s Benjamin Krick will open his long-awaited bar Pastiche this month
, taking a new, local approach to Old World style and spirits.
Wild Barley Kitchen Co.
will roll out flavorful sourdough pizzas and Montreal-style bagels this month, with a new, custom wood-fired food trailer. Co-owner Holland Lawrence, former head brewer for Ranger Creek Brewing, has major brew-pub plans ahead
.
It's officially wine harvest season in the Texas Hill Country, so get ready to stomp some grapes.
Pickle fans rejoice! There's a new Texas pickle beer
headed to San Antonio.
A new 'No Fee' farmers market
is returning to Northeast San Antonio this weekend, with endless food, art and apparel options.
Roadmap Brewing and Shotgun Coffee Roasters released a collaborative beer
this week that sips like a dreamy cold brew. You can grab a glass at Roadmap's North Alamo taproom.
188 South, a new pizzeria, will open in downtown New Braunfels
this month, right next door to Krause's.
Local Festivals, Events
San Antonio's food and music leaders are teaming up for the 'Viva El Paso'
fundraiser on Aug. 31.
A Trinity alumnus will take his Red Beans Roadshow to San Antonio's Cured
on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Bavarian tacos, anyone? Oktubrefest
, a new food and music fundraiser for local nonprofit the Brighton Group, will launch in September with craft brews, live music and fusion eats.
San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest
will return to St. Paul Square this fall.
Save the dates! The 33rd Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest
will celebrate Texas wines, craft brews, local food and live music.
Openings, Closings, Updates
Mr. C's Fried Chicken & Waffles opened its second location at 9390 Huebner Road.
Dee Willie’s BBQ is launching its third San Antonio location at 7393 US 87, with plans to open to China Grove diners in a few weeks.
The Lighthouse Lounge recently opened at 1016 Cincinnati Ave., bringing music, dancing and everyday $5 beer and shot specials during Happy Hour, from 4- 9 p.m.
Al Carbon Pollos Asados announced plans to open a second location at 13835 Nacogdoches Road this fall.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.