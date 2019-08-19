Tickets for Hot Wells Harvest Feast Now on Sale

click image
-
Facebook / Hot Wells Conservancy
After a major facelift, the historic Hot Wells site will host its seventh annual Harvest Feast
– a fundraising celebration filled with local, chef-driven plates and creative cocktails – on Sunday, October 27.
The event was developed by local artist Justin Parr and Chef Robbie Nowlin in 2013, with proceeds to benefit the Hot Wells Conservancy
.
The feast will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offer dishes prepared by the Jason Dady Restaurant Group, The Box Street Social, Eastside Kitchenette, Botika, Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar, The Cookhouse, Naibor, Maverick Texas Brasserie, Say.She.Ate TX, Folklores Coffee House and Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery.
Attendees can expect to enjoy desserts from local chefs Jenn Reisman and Sofia Tejeda and bites from visiting restaurants like Loro and Contigo Austin. The Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks Hotel & Spa will also be on-site, while local mixologists create boozy libations for attendees.
Though the iconic hot spring and its former surrounding buildings are now in ruins, Hot Wells was once considered a glamorous wellness destination. In recent years, the site has been transformed to include a Bexar County park that is open to the public.
Attendees are advised to dress casually, and remember to leave high heels, children and pets at home. Free parking will be available at Mission County Park.
Early bird tickets are on sale
for $65 each, or $125 per couple, through September 1.
