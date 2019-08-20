Email
Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Beyond Meat Tacos Will Arrive at Taco Cabana Locations in San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge TACO CABANA
  • Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana will launch its new, plant-based Beyond Meat menu, including vegetarian-friendly tacos and vegan-friendly taco bowls, at all San Antonio restaurant locations on September 3.

The Tex-Mex chain's new meatless menu will include Beyond Beef tacos for $2.39 and a Beyond Meat bowl — made with crispy taco shells filled with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce and sweet corn calabacita with guacamolito — for $5.99.

“One of the best things about our menu is variety. We always say there’s something for everyone at TC, and the launch of Beyond Meat expands that even more,” said Chuck Locke, president of Taco Cabana.

The chain is the latest fast-food purveyor to team up with Beyond Meat, following new meatless offerings from Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, TGI Fridays and Carl's Jr. Beyond Meat competitor Impossible Foods has also developed meat-free offerings for restaurants such as Burger King.



In addition to its new meatless items, Taco Cabana announced plans to launch new-and-improved carne asada tacos and mango margaritas on August 20.

