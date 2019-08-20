Email
Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Houston's Ramen Bar Ichi to Open Sister Restaurant in North Side San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 1:22 PM

The culinary team behind Houston's popular Ramen Bar Ichi is looking to open a new restaurant, Hero’s Ramen and Sushi, in San Antonio early next month.

Led by Yasu Sasaki, general manager and head sushi chef at Hero's, the restaurant will specialize in authentic ramen, sushi and izakaya-type dishes. The new eatery is set to open at 3444 West Ave, Suite #200 inside the Embassy Oaks Shopping Center.

Though the restaurant's official opening is still a few weeks away, Hero's mini-market has opened with Japanese snacks, candy, drinks and select take-away dining options.

Restaurant and mini-mart hours are currently in flux, but you can find the daily schedule on herosramenxsushi.com. Calling ahead of time is recommended.



The Current has reached out to the restaurant for additional comment.
Location Details Hero's Ramen x Sushi
3444 West Ave, Suite 200
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 481-4950
Japanese
