Houston's Ramen Bar Ichi to Open Sister Restaurant in North Side San Antonio Next Month

The culinary team behind Houston's popular Ramen Bar Ichi
is looking to open a new restaurant, Hero’s Ramen and Sushi, in San Antonio early next month.
Led by Yasu Sasaki, general manager and head sushi chef at Hero's, the restaurant will specialize in authentic ramen, sushi and izakaya-type dishes. The new eatery is set to open at 3444 West Ave, Suite #200 inside the Embassy Oaks Shopping Center.
Though the restaurant's official opening is still a few weeks away, Hero's mini-market has opened with Japanese snacks
, candy, drinks and select take-away dining options.
Restaurant and mini-mart hours are currently in flux, but you can find the daily schedule on herosramenxsushi.com
. Calling ahead of time is recommended.
The Current has reached out to the restaurant for additional comment.
