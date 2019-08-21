Feliz Modern Willl Open a Second Brick-and-Mortar Location at The Pearl

click image
Instagram / historicpearl
Feliz Modern, a neighborhood boutique known for hosting local food pop-ups and offering a mix of unique and playful home decor, sweets and art will open its second location, Feliz Modern POP
, at the Pearl this fall.
The new location, developed by co-owners Mario and Ginger Diaz, will offer Feliz Modern's trademark colorful, artisan-focused products plus a selection of candies and craft sodas. The 1,680 square-foot store, formerly home to Vintage Bouquet Bar
, will also champion local art makers and food entrepreneurs by hosting public pop-up events.
“Pearl is the perfect spot for our second location, and Feliz Modern POP will be different than what we have in our original shop,” Ginger Diaz said Wednesday via press release. “It’s been fun to play in this space with a new concept that mixes our Feliz Modern vibe with the cultural, musical and foodie passions of The Pearl.”
Since couple opened the original shop in 2017, the boutique has become a destination for locals to connect with and support San Antonio artists and food businesses.
