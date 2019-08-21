The Cookhouse to Close for Renovations, Will Reopen with New Menu

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Cookhouse
-
Matt Garcia will take over as the Cookhouse's first General Manager
This is the last weekend to visit the Cookhouse
as we know it.
Chef Pieter Sypesteyn's popular Creole and Cajun-inspired restaurant will close on Sunday for a week of interior renovations, and reopen with a new menu and general manager on Tuesday, September 3.
Sypesteyn, who opened the restaurant on Mistletoe Avenue in 2014, will celebrate the five-year milestone with a new logo and look, upgrading interior with new flooring, paint and expanding the patio to wrap around the building.
Matt Garcia, a longtime Cookhouse employee and former sous chef, will take over as the restaurant’s first general manager. The restaurant will also celebrate the milestone changes with a week of celebratory events, starting Sunday, September 8.
Since 2014, Sypesteyn has expanded his restaurant group to include NOLA Brunch & Beignets and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, and was recognized as an International Chef of UNESCO Creative Cities in April, following an award-winning culinary performance in Parma, Italy.
