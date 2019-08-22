Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 22, 2019

H-E-B Voluntarily Recalls Strawberry Creamy Creations Ice Cream

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has issued a recall for some San Antonio stores carrying its half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream on Wednesday after discovering metal in the product during an inspection.

The ice cream has been removed from store shelves. However, the company recommended anyone with a carton of H-E-B Select Ingredients Creamy Creations Strawberry Ice Cream with UPC code 4122034602 (Sell By Date 03/12/2020) put down the ice cream and head to one of its stores for a refund.

Affected stores are listed at heb.com/newsroom.

The recall applies to several San Antonio locations, but the company hasn't received any customer complaints or reports of injuries. The recall doesn't apply to Houston and Mexico stores or Central Market locations.



Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Cookhouse to Close for Renovations, Will Reopen with New Menu Read More

  2. Beyond Meat Tacos Will Arrive at Taco Cabana Locations in San Antonio Next Month Read More

  3. Feliz Modern Willl Open a Second Brick-and-Mortar Location at The Pearl Read More

  4. Mexican Coffee, Culture Reigns at Café Azteca in East Side San Antonio Read More

  5. Houston's Ramen Bar Ichi to Open Sister Restaurant in North Side San Antonio Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...