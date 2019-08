H-E-B Voluntarily Recalls Strawberry Creamy Creations Ice Cream

click to enlarge Courtesy H-E-B

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has issued a recall for some San Antonio stores carrying its half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream on Wednesday after discovering metal in the product during an inspection.The ice cream has been removed from store shelves. However, the company recommended anyone with a carton of H-E-B Select Ingredients Creamy Creations Strawberry Ice Cream with UPC code 4122034602 (Sell By Date 03/12/2020) put down the ice cream and head to one of its stores for a refund.Affected stores are listed at heb.com/newsroom The recall applies to several San Antonio locations, but the company hasn't received any customer complaints or reports of injuries. The recall doesn't apply to Houston and Mexico stores or Central Market locations.Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.