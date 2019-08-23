The People's Nite Market Returns to West Side San Antonio Next Month

click image
The People's Nite Market
will return to the Avenida Guadalupe Association – bringing affordable and healthy foods to West Side San Antonio – starting September 12.
The market, in partnership with local wholesaler River City Produce, will offer a selection of seasonal produce, with an EBT machine available on-site for customers. Since Jovanna Lopez and Valeria Hernandez founded the market in 2015, they've provided hundreds of locals with fresh fruits and vegetables.
"There’s still a lack of growers and farmers in the city," Lopez told the Current
. "The end goal is to eventually have enough local growers for us not to be needed, but in the meantime, this is our answer."
In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, River City Produce will sell nutritious foods like eggs, beans, rice and pre-packaged options like five pounds of produce for $5. The market events will run from 6-9 p.m.
"We always try to keep the price point low for customers. Being a wholesaler, we can afford to do that," said Chris Uribe, business development & marketing officer for River City.
The market received a $20,000 grant from Woodforest Bank in 2018, which helped to secure affordable produce, host events and cover operational costs over two years.
In the months leading up to the grant's end, the duo is working to share the market's metric impact, with the hopes of securing additional funds to continue their work. The People's Nite Market team is also working to launch a new East Side San Antonio market, with plans to launch in the fall. Market updates will be posted on the organization's Facebook
and Instagram pages.
In the meantime, the market is now accepting vendor applications
. Those interested can submit applications and questions to peoplesnitemarket@gmail.com
.
