This Week in Food News: Paula Deen Drama, Vegetarian-Friendly Tacos and Waffle House Dreams in San Antonio

This week, we saw more out-of-town restaurant concepts and food items arrive in San Antonio, while local shops and restaurants celebrate milestone moments in the Alamo City.
The Waffle House recently took to Twitter
, asking San Antonio if they wanted a location in town. No telling if the chain will head to the Alamo City next, but the local response is exactly what you'd expect.
In recent news that surprised no one, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen
closed in San Antonio, and has allegedly yet to pay its former employees.
The People's Nite Market
and River City Produce are bringing back fresh produce to Westside San Antonio, with specials like 5 pounds of food for $5, starting next month.
After five years of serving Creole and Cajun dishes to San Antonio, the Cookhouse will briefly close for renovations
before reopening Sept. 3 with a new menu and general manager.
Feliz Modern is opening their second concept, Feliz Modern POP, at the Pearl this fall
. Yes, you can expect to see delicious pop-ups, artisan snacks along with the boutique's signature cute apparel, home decor and gifts.
Beyond Meat tacos
are heading to San Antonio Taco Cabana locations, with a new-and-improved carne asada menu for local carnivores.
It seems like Texas ice cream can't catch a break. H-E-B issued a voluntary recall for their Strawberry Creamy Creations Ice Cream.
Check the freezer and list of affected stores, you could qualify for a full refund.
A new Japanese restaurant
will open to North Side San Antonio in September, but in the meantime, you can visit their mini-mart for Japanese candies, snacks and fresh to-go items.
We found the city's best barbecue
, so you can go out and live your best BBQ life.
We sat down with Café Azteca
owner Tyler Ybarra, to talk coffee and cultura. The San Antonio coffee shop is home to authentic Mexican coffee, vegan sweets and ready to bring new food and wine events to the East Side.
The 2019 Hot Wells Harvest Feast
is almost here, so get your tickets for an event featuring funky cocktails and creative bites in a uniquely historic setting.
