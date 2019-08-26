Blue Bell Releases Two New Fall-Inspired Ice Cream Flavors

Monday, August 26, 2019
Finally, some good news for Texas ice cream fans.
Blue Bell
Monday announced two new fall-inspired ice cream flavors: Salted Caramel Cookie and Happy Tracks, now available in stores.
Salted Caramel Cookie, which includes caramel ice cream, vanilla crème-filled cookies and salted caramel swirl, is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Happy Tracks offers a creamy vanilla ice cream filled with chocolate peanut butter cups and a rich dark chocolate swirl.
“Salted Caramel Cookie and Happy Tracks are great additions to the ice cream aisle as we transition to the fall,” stated Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our flavor cravings may change during the cooler months, but a love of ice cream never goes away.”
