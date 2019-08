Waffle House Bringing Food Truck to San Antonio For One Day to Give Out Free Grub

Despite coming in second place in a Twitter poll to see which city most wanted a Waffle House location of its own, San Antonio will be blessed with a visit from the breakfast-diner chain.Following the closing of a Twitter poll that pitted San Antonio against College Station and Oxford, Mississippi , Waffle House announced that it would visit all three cities during National Waffle Week. As part of its visit, the breakfast favorite will bring a food truck to downtown San Antonio to give out free breakfast The truck will be parked outside of the Majestic Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3."San Antonio does not have a yellow sign glowing, yet," reads a Facebook event description. "But these hamlets are a haven for Waffle House fans who have generated thousands of requests for Waffle House to open up here."While the visit isn't a guarantee that San Antonio will have a Waffle House location of its own, it's good news for folks who have been trying to get the chain's attention the last couple of years.