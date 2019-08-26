Waffle House Bringing Food Truck to San Antonio For One Day to Give Out Free Grub

Despite coming in second place in a Twitter poll
to see which city most wanted a Waffle House location of its own, San Antonio will be blessed with a visit from the breakfast-diner chain.
Following the closing of a Twitter poll that pitted San Antonio against College Station and Oxford, Mississippi
, Waffle House announced that it would visit all three cities during National Waffle Week. As part of its visit, the breakfast favorite will bring a food truck to downtown San Antonio to give out free breakfast
.
The truck will be parked outside of the Majestic Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3.
"San Antonio does not have a yellow sign glowing, yet," reads a Facebook event
description. "But these hamlets are a haven for Waffle House fans who have generated thousands of requests for Waffle House to open up here."
While the visit isn't a guarantee that San Antonio will have a Waffle House location of its own, it's good news for folks who have been trying to get the chain's attention the last couple of years.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.