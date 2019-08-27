Bok Choy, San Antonio's Only 100% Vegetarian Asian Restaurant, To Close Friday

click to enlarge
After three years of bringing Pan-Asian dishes to San Antonio vegans and vegetarians, Bok Choy
will close on Friday, Aug. 30.
Chef Mike Behrend, who has launched other plant-based San Antonio eateries like Green and Earth Burger
, announced the decision to close Bok Choy via Instagram
on Tuesday.
"It really pains me to say that we will not be renewing our lease at Bok Choy and will close on August 30, 2019," Behrend said of the 5130 Broadway restaurant. "We appreciate your support over the past three years, however we feel our focus needs to be given to our other initiatives as we grow. Please continue to support Green
and Earth Burger, as we strive to spread the good news of a plant-based diet."
The restaurant opened to Alamo Heights in 2016, with plates like sweet and sour Chickn and vegetable-forward ramen and summer roll options.
However, there is some good news for local vegan fans unable to visit one last time: several Bok Choy signature items will be offered as limited-time specials at Green
.
