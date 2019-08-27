‘Float and Fire’ Event Includes San Antonio Eats, Free Glass-Blowing Demos

click to enlarge
San Antonio chefs and artisans are teaming up to host Float and Fire
– an evening filled with flavorful eats, free glass-blowing demos and the premiere of a new Homegrown Chef episode – at Caliente Hot Glass
on Friday, Aug. 30.
The event is inspired by the latest episode of The Homegrown Chef
, "Float and Fire," which explores creative connections between local chef Edward Villarreal; San Antonio artisan Glen Andrews II, a member of Caliente Hot Glass; and FLOAT
, a local flotation therapy company.
Event attendees can nosh on vegetarian-friendly bites like Villarreal’s mushroom chorizo grilled cheese and crispy dogs, or stop by JD’s Chili Parlor
for flavorful meat-filled or vegan chili pie, taco and bowl options. The event will also offer watermelon, lime and mint aguas frescas.
Following the episode premiere at 9 p.m., Villarreal will recreate a surprise dish for attendees using the heat from the hot molten glass, coming in at nearly 2,000 degrees. The event
will run 6-10 p.m.
