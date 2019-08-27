Email
Tuesday, August 27, 2019

‘Float and Fire’ Event Includes San Antonio Eats, Free Glass-Blowing Demos

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge HOMEGROWN CHEF
  • Homegrown Chef
San Antonio chefs and artisans are teaming up to host Float and Fire – an evening filled with flavorful eats, free glass-blowing demos and the premiere of a new Homegrown Chef episode – at Caliente Hot Glass on Friday, Aug. 30.

The event is inspired by the latest episode of The Homegrown Chef, "Float and Fire," which explores creative connections between local chef Edward Villarreal; San Antonio artisan Glen Andrews II, a member of Caliente Hot Glass; and FLOAT, a local flotation therapy company.

Event attendees can nosh on vegetarian-friendly bites like Villarreal’s mushroom chorizo grilled cheese and crispy dogs, or stop by JD’s Chili Parlor for flavorful meat-filled or vegan chili pie, taco and bowl options. The event will also offer watermelon, lime and mint aguas frescas.

Following the episode premiere at 9 p.m., Villarreal will recreate a surprise dish for attendees using the heat from the hot molten glass, coming in at nearly 2,000 degrees. The event will run 6-10 p.m.
Location Details Caliente Hot Glass Studio
1411 North Hackberry
Central
San Antonio, TX
Art
Map
