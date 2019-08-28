Email
Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Hard Rock Café Announces $7M Renovation for San Antonio’s Riverwalk Restaurant

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Hard Rock Café San Antonio, a longtime dining destination for Riverwalk crowds, will undergo a $7 million renovation, starting September 3.

The three-story restaurant will remain open to guests, with construction slated to take place one level at a time, starting at the street level. The upgrades will include additional private rooms, new AV equipment and TVs, new tables and chairs, a renovated stage and an expanded space holding 100 more guests.

"We're really excited to bring new state-of-the-art upgrades to San Antonio, both inside and outside of the cafe,” said Keith Airington, general manager for Hard Rock San Antonio. “Future guests can look forward to the same Hard Rock vibe they know and love, with all the bells and whistles."

Since the San Antonio location opened in 1995, the restaurant has hosted a variety of popular music acts including Cheap Trick and slain Tejana music icon Selena Quintanilla Perez. Hard Rock Café International underwent a major company rebranding in April, bringing new menus and designs to its restaurant locations. The San Antonio restaurant is expected to complete renovations by November.



Location Details Hard Rock Cafe
111 W. Crockett
San Antonio, TX
(210) 224-7625
11am-11pm Sun-Thu, 11am-midnight Fri & Sat
American
Map
