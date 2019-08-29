Hopdoddy To Open Second San Antonio Location Saturday, Will Give Away Free Burgers For a Year

click to enlarge
Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar
will open its second San Antonio location at The Vineyard
shopping center at Loop 1604 and Blanco at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
There's a good reason to show up early: the first 50 people in line Saturday will win big with year of free Hopdoddy burgers.
The chain is best known for its lineup of customizable burgers – offering everything from grass-fed Kobe beef to chicken, turkey, sushi grade tuna and vegetarian-friendly options like the new Impossible Cheesesteak
. But the restaurant menu also includes crisp, hand-cut fries, milkshakes, craft beers and select cocktails.
"We are excited to debut our second San Antonio location this weekend at The Vineyard," stated Jeff Chandler, CEO at Hopdoddy Burger Bar. "San Antonio has been a wonderful city to us and we look forward to expanding and creating a new spot for friends and family to kick back with fantastic burgers and beer in a great setting.”
Since Hopdoddy opened to Austin in 2010, the chain has grown to 32 locations in seven states. San Antonio's first Hopdoddy location opened in 2016 at The Rim.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.