This Week in San Antonio Food News: Waffle House Visiting Soon, New Bar Opens on St. Mary's and Sudden Restaurant Closings

It was a busy week in San Antonio food news, and we're looking forward to a long three-day weekend. Here's a look at recent food-related openings, closings and updates around the Alamo City.
Waffle House
is ready to enable your breakfast obsession. The popular breakfast chain will stop in San Antonio next week to give away free food.
If you don't already know the inspiring story behind Flamin' Cheetos creator Richard Montanez
then you can catch it on the big screen. Montanez's story will be the focus of a new film, directed by Eva Longoria.
Need inspiration for food and drink events over Labor Day Weekend
? We've got you covered.
Openings
Midnight Swim
is an original DJ music and cocktail-forward bar with a familiar address. The bar will open to the St. Mary's Strip this Friday.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
is opening its second San Antonio location on Saturday, and rewarding the first 50 people in line with prizes and a year of free burgers
.
Indy Coffee Club
recently launched a new popup in downtown San Antonio, with plans to open a second cafe concept – Scorpion TX
– later this year.
More News, Features
Our College guide hit stands this week, and we found the best college-friendly budget eats
in San Antonio. We also included local spots for those with special food needs
, whether you have serious food allergies or you're on the keto diet.
If you've wondered why America celebrates so many national food holidays,
you're not alone.
Homegrown Chef, a local culinary doc series, teamed up with artisan glass studio for a unique ‘Float and Fire’
event on Friday.
Food writer Ron Bechtol reviewed Mako's on the Creek
, a restaurant that recently opened in Cibolo, Texas.
In this week's Take Away,
we sat down with Teaness founder Vanessa Sanchez to talk about the tea industry and how to infuse more flavor in your life.
A former bakery manager finally had her day in court (and received a prison sentence), after stealing thousands of dollars from Bird Bakery
.
No, Dairy Queen people does not serve human flesh burgers
. The company recently took to Twitter to clarify following rumors.
“Hot girl summer” is at an end, but “Blue Bell autumn” season is here, with two new fall-inspired ice cream flavors
to distract us.
Hard Rock Café International announced its San Antonio Riverwalk location
will undergo a $7 million renovation, starting Sept. 3.
Closings
After three years as San Antonio's sole 100% vegetarian Asian restaurant, Bok Choy closed its doors on Friday
. Silver lining: Fans can still find a few Bok Choy plates on special at sister restaurant Green.
TBD Bar + Social has reportedly closed
after rent issues.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.