San Antonio Restaurant to Host Butchery Class with Cheese, Meats and Beer

click image @swinehouse via Instagram

In an age of ready-made meals and additive-friendly snacks, it's not always easy to find out where your food comes from.Swine House founder Joe Saenz is highlighting an essential, often misunderstood part of the modern food chain – whole animal butchery – during the first butchery class at Swine House on Tuesday, Sept. 10.Attendees can get a first hand look at the Saenz's approach to pasture-raised, whole animal eating and charcuterie techniques at Swine House, and enjoy a variety of meats, cheeses and beer from Boerne's Cibolo Creek Brewery. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $50 , and include the demo, a buffet of house cheese and charcuterie and access to the Cibolo Creek brew. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.