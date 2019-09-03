Tuesday, September 3, 2019
San Antonio Restaurant to Host Butchery Class with Cheese, Meats and Beer
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 1:06 PM
@swinehouse via Instagram
In an age of ready-made meals and additive-friendly snacks, it's not always easy to find out where your food comes from.
Swine House founder Joe Saenz is highlighting an essential, often misunderstood part of the modern food chain – whole animal butchery – during the first butchery class
at Swine House on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Attendees can get a first hand look at the Saenz's approach to pasture-raised, whole animal eating and charcuterie techniques at Swine House, and enjoy a variety of meats, cheeses and beer from Boerne's Cibolo Creek Brewery.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $50
, and include the demo, a buffet of house cheese and charcuterie and access to the Cibolo Creek brew. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
