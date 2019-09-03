Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

San Antonio Restaurant to Host Butchery Class with Cheese, Meats and Beer

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 1:06 PM

click image @SWINEHOUSE VIA INSTAGRAM
  • @swinehouse via Instagram
In an age of ready-made meals and additive-friendly snacks, it's not always easy to find out where your food comes from.

Swine House founder Joe Saenz is highlighting an essential, often misunderstood part of the modern food chain – whole animal butchery – during the first butchery class at Swine House on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Attendees can get a first hand look at the Saenz's approach to pasture-raised, whole animal eating and charcuterie techniques at Swine House, and enjoy a variety of meats, cheeses and beer from Boerne's Cibolo Creek Brewery.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $50, and include the demo, a buffet of house cheese and charcuterie and access to the Cibolo Creek brew. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.
Location Details Swine House Bodega
124 N Main Ave
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Market
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Viral Video Shows Rodent Walking On Counter at Bastrop Whataburger Before Jumping in Deep Fryer Read More

  2. Midnight Swim, New DJ Music and Cocktail Bar, Opening on St. Mary's Strip This Weekend Read More

  3. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Waffle House Visiting Soon, New Bar Opens on St. Mary's and Sudden Restaurant Closings Read More

  4. Texas Craft Breweries Will Be Able to Sell Beer to Go Starting Sunday Read More

  5. The Take Away: Chatting with Tea Queen Vanessa Sanchez Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...