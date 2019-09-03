Email
Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Viral Video Shows Rodent Walking On Counter at Bastrop Whataburger Before Jumping in Deep Fryer

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 10:53 AM

click image FACEBOOK / BRUSHAWN LEWIS
  • Facebook / Brushawn Lewis
A viral video taken at a Whataburger restaurant appears to shows a small visitor trespassing in the kitchen.

In a video uploaded by a Facebook user named Brushawn Lewis, what looks like a mouse is seen walking on a counter behind the cash register. The video was reportedly taken early Sunday morning at a Whataburger in Bastrop.

Voices can be heard expressing their disbelief of the situation. One man says "Oh, na!" and a woman says, "At a fucking restaurant? That's nasty as fuck!" The video also shows an employee offering to refund customers who had not yet received their food.

About halfway through, a woman in a bright pink shirt is seen trying to catch the mouse with containers already on the counter. The mouse, naturally, tries to evade capture, only to jump in the deep fryer.



That turn of events prompts several screams and yells, including from the person capturing the video who says, "That hoe is fried, cuz!"

One customer then steps behind the counter to try to see the mouse, dead in the scalding grease and attempts to get it out of the fryer. A customer can be heard saying in the background, "You charging us for fried rat?"

A Facebook page for the Whataburger location responded to the post with a statement.
"Thank you for bringing this to our attention. At Whataburger, cleanliness and food safety are top priorities for us. In this instance, we closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized. We addressed this situation as quickly as possible, reinforcing procedures with our Family Members. While we’ll continue to be very diligent, it’s important to know there was no history of this type incident at this unit and there is no ongoing issue."

You can watch the video here.

