Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Growler Exchange to Host Pizza, Beer and Dog Adoption Event This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SAPETSALIVE
  • Instagram / sapetsalive
The Growler Exchange is already home to dozens of craft beers, but puppies and pizza will be onsite during a special San Antonio Pets Alive! adoption event on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The local filling station, located at 4130 Broadway, will begin selling brews and pizza at 11 a.m., with 15% of all proceeds to benefit SAPA and its mission to save local cats and dogs through fostering and adoption programs. The Sandoz Sando food truck will also open at The Growler Exchange during the event.

For anyone looking to learn more about pet adoption or an opportunity to play with pups, SAPA will be onsite from 7 to 9 p.m.

In meantime, there's plenty of potential new furry friends for you to meet or connect with via the SAPA website.



