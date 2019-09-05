Thursday, September 5, 2019
The Growler Exchange to Host Pizza, Beer and Dog Adoption Event This Weekend
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 1:44 PM
click image
The Growler Exchange is already home to dozens of craft beers, but puppies and pizza will be onsite during a special San Antonio Pets Alive! adoption event
on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The local filling station, located at 4130 Broadway, will begin selling brews and pizza at 11 a.m., with 15% of all proceeds to benefit SAPA and its mission
to save local cats and dogs through fostering and adoption programs. The Sandoz Sando food truck will also open at The Growler Exchange during the event.
For anyone looking to learn more about pet adoption or an opportunity to play with pups, SAPA will be onsite from 7 to 9 p.m.
In meantime, there's plenty of potential new furry friends for you to meet or connect with via the SAPA website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio pets alive, the growler exchange, food events, Texas, San Antonio, pet adoption, dog adoption, Image