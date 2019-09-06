'Canstruction' Art Event Taking Over North Star Mall, Will Benefit San Antonio Food Bank

click image
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even canned foods.
Using nearly 30,000 canned food items, local architecture and engineering firms will build creative, colorful structures for the 14th Annual Canstruction competition
at North Star Mall this month.
The annual event, which coincides with the San Antonio Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month
, is a reminder that one in four San Antonio children struggle with hunger.
The can-centric designs will remain on display through the end of the month, and will then be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank. In the meantime, locals are encouraged to make their own donations
.
Canstruction teams will construct their entries on Sunday, and judges will announce the winners on Monday. However, the public can visit North Star Mall between Sept. 9- 21, and cast a vote for their favorite structures. The 2019 People's Choice winner will be announced on Sept. 25.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.