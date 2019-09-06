Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 6, 2019

'Canstruction' Art Event Taking Over North Star Mall, Will Benefit San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 1:08 PM

click image AIA
  • AIA
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even canned foods.

Using nearly 30,000 canned food items, local architecture and engineering firms will build creative, colorful structures for the 14th Annual Canstruction competition at North Star Mall this month.

The annual event, which coincides with the San Antonio Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month, is a reminder that one in four San Antonio children struggle with hunger.

The can-centric designs will remain on display through the end of the month, and will then be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank. In the meantime, locals are encouraged to make their own donations.



Canstruction teams will construct their entries on Sunday, and judges will announce the winners on Monday. However, the public can visit North Star Mall between Sept. 9- 21, and cast a vote for their favorite structures. The 2019 People's Choice winner will be announced on Sept. 25.
Location Details North Star Mall
7400 San Pedro Ave
San Antonio, TX
(210) 340-6627
General Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Eateries Rebuilding After Fire at Lincoln Heights Shopping Center Read More

  2. The Growler Exchange to Host Pizza, Beer and Dog Adoption Event This Weekend Read More

  3. Viral Video Shows Rodent Walking On Counter at Bastrop Whataburger Before Jumping in Deep Fryer Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurant to Host Butchery Class with Cheese, Meats and Beer Read More

  5. MasterChef Junior Live! Comes to San Antonio Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...