This Week in San Antonio Food News: More Changes Coming to St. Paul's Square, Paciugo Catches Fire and the Blessing of Alcohol Delivery

REATA
REATA Real Estate plans to revive St. Paul Square with new restaurants and nightlife options.
Texas restaurants didn't slow down this week, even after the long holiday weekend. Here's what happened in the food scene this week.
Several Lincoln Heights
restaurants were forced to temporarily close this week, following a recent attic fire at Paciugo Gelato Cafe. The shop is closed indefinitely due to heavy smoke and water damage.
A Bastrop Whataburger
briefly closed for pest control. Unfortunately, it was after a mouse jumped into a deep fryer, and the scene went viral.
REATA plans to purchase more of St. Paul Square
, which means new businesses and restaurants for East Side San Antonio.
The MasterChef Junior Live! tour
will kick off its 16-city tour next month, with a stop in San Antonio.
Local firms will use more than 30,000 canned food items
to build can-centric sculptures the 14th Annual Canstruction event at North Star Mall on Sunday.
Pizza? Puppies? Pints? The Growler Exchange will host a fluff-filled fundraiser for San Antonio Pets Alive!
on Saturday, complete with pizza, craft brews and opportunities to adopt a new friend.
Texans can now order alcohol for home delivery
. You're welcome.
If you've ever wondered about whole animal butchery, Swine House Bodega is leading its first butchery class
next week. Owner Joe Saenz will lead the class demos, while attendees sip craft beers and nosh on charcuterie-style meats and cheeses.
