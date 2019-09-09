Email
Monday, September 9, 2019

San Antonio Cocktail Conference Names 2020 Signature Drink

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 9:32 AM

COURTESY SAN ANTONIO COCKTAIL CONFERENCE
  • Courtesy San Antonio Cocktail Conference
The San Antonio Cocktail Conference (SACC) is a few months away, but there’s no reason you can’t enjoy a taste of its 2020 signature drink: the Clean Sneak cocktail.

Inspired by the Prohibition-era phrase, meaning to make a clean getaway without leaving any clues behind, the Clean Sneak combines classic spirits and sweet notes to create a balanced drink.

The SACC runs Jan. 15-19, 2020, but in the meantime, feel free to knock back a Clean Sneak at your home bar.

Clean Sneak Cocktail
1.5 oz. Rossvile Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey-Barrel Proof
½ oz. lemon juice
½ oz. The Bitter Truth Apricot Liqueur
½ oz. maple syrup
Dried fig for garnish



