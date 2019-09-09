San Antonio River Walk Hotel Names Christian Apetz as Executive Chef

click to enlarge
Hyatt Regency San Antonio
Hyatt Regency San Antonio
, a hotel located on the River Walk, has announced Christian Apetz as its new executive chef. Apetz joins the property from the iconic Driskill Hotel
in Austin, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection.
As the new executive chef, Apetz will oversee the Hyatt Regency's downtown dining options
like the Q Kitchen ǀ Bar and MKT Place, as well as the hotel's private dining and catering operations.
Apetz has worked for the Hyatt Corporation for nearly 20 years, previously working at hotel properties located in Colorado, California and Massachusetts. He also served as Banquet Chef for the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio nearly a decade ago.
“This iconic River Walk hotel has seen a lot of change throughout the years, and I couldn’t resist the opportunity to reinvigorate the property’s culinary offerings with new life and creativity that will complement San Antonio as a world-class destination," Apetz said via press release. "I've been fortunate and honored to run culinary teams at some incredible hotels, and this one will be no exception.”
The Current has reached out to Apetz for additional comment.
