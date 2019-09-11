Email
Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Not Your Basic PSL: Five San Antonio Spots with Fall-Inspired Sweets

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 12:47 PM

For most Texans, fall is less of a season and more of a state of mind. It’s called denial, and it's why you’ll find people drinking Starbucks PSL in 100-degree heat.

Fortunately, we’ve found San Antonio bakeries, restaurants and shops that will help you say goodbye to summer and hello to the new season, no matter what the weather says.

Cake Thieves // Neighborhood vegan bakery Cake Thieves is blessing us with pumpkin spice cream cheese pop pastries, which can be found at local coffee shops including Azteca Coffee, What's Brewing and Minimalist Coffee. This is pumpkin spice, all grown up. @cakethievesbakery.

Chamoy City Limits // If you're feeling torn about the changing seasons, you're in luck. Ana Fernandez recently opened Chamoy City Limits' brick-and-mortar shop, bringing you summery raspas and some beautiful fall-inspired ice cream flavors, like Mexican chocolate. Stop by the store, or pre-order online for a quick and delicious pick-up. 447 W. Hildebrand, chamoycitylimits.com.



Earth Burger // Fast-food chain Earth Burger recently introduced the their new, vegan-friendly Pumpkin Spice Earth Shake. Made with coconut milk, real pumpkin, brown sugar and topped with a vegan graham cracker, the shake is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Multiple locations, eatearthburger.com.

Plantyful Sweets // Plant-based baker Gaby Borrego is serving up gluten-free spiced pumpkin pie bars that are anything but basic. You'll find the bars at Juice Joint's Dominion location, but keep an eye on her Instagram for treat updates. @plantyfulsweets.

Fontaine's Southern Diner // Booze + milkshakes? Yes, please. Chef Tim Rattray's Southern diner combines two of our favorite things – great spirits and ice cream. You can pretend it's cooler outside with Fontaine's craft bourbon pecan and vanilla brandy shakes, or stop by the bar for a shot of single-barrel whiskey. 906 E Elmira St, fontainesdiner.com.

