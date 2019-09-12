Email
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Here Come the Meats: Three San Antonio Chefs to Compete in Butcher's Ball this Fall

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge DANIEL JACKSON
  • Daniel Jackson
The H-E-B meat department is as close as most Texas carnivores get to interacting with their food before it shows up on their plates. However, industry leaders are working to demystify the food process at the 4th Annual Butcher's Ball in Brenham on Oct. 20.

More than 50 Southwest chefs, ranchers and farmers will gather at Rockin’ Star Ranch to provide attendees with a first-hand look at regional food practices while celebrating food sustainability with educational demos, bites, drinks and music.

Three San Antonio chefs – Jeff Balfour of Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack and Steve McHugh of Cured – will be among the 20 Texas talents to enter the Golden Cleaver Competition, which invites the public to eat and vote for their favorite dishes.

The ball, as well as the Golden Cleaver Competition, will showcase proteins sourced from Texas farms and ranches, while attendees will be able to indulge in a variety of meat samples, brews, wine and cocktails. Part of the event proceeds will raise funds for Houston nonprofit Urban Harvest, which supports community garden development, education and local farmers markets.



GA tickets cost $100 each, and include access to general tastings, demos and music, and drinks. Tickets cost $30 each for children under 12. More information about VIP tickets and packages can be found at butchersball.com.

