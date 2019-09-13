100% of Bakery Lorraine's 'Bahama Macaron' Sales to Benefit Hurricane Dorian Victims

click to enlarge
Following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian, thousands of Bahamians have been left without homes or access to food and clean water. The storm's death toll is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue.
San Antonio-founded Bakery Lorraine has responded to the call for international humanitarian aid with the release of their new Bahama Macaron
.
Now through Sept. 29, all proceeds from sales of the sweet will benefit nonprofit Mercy Chefs
. That organization works to bring great food and clean water to disaster victims, first responders and volunteers.
Inspired by the fruity Bahama Mama mixed drink, the macaron will be sold at all San Antonio Bakery Lorraine locations over the next two weeks. It contains rum and isn't recommended for children.
Patrons can also bring cash donations for Mercy Chefs to Bakery Lorraine through Sunday, September 15. Simply request to speak with the manager at any Bakery Lorraine location.
Chefs Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell,
owners at Bakery Lorraine, will travel to the Bahamas next week to bring donations to the island and volunteer with Mercy Chefs.
