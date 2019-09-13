This Week in San Antonio Food News: Restaurant Owner Named During Democratic Debate, Openings and Meals with a Cause

click to enlarge
-
Lea Thompson
-
Pastiche's Summer Chalet cocktail is made with pear brandy, Verjus, St. Germain, Génepy and Gewürtztraminer
Between nationally televised shoutouts, new business openings and food-related fundraisers, San Antonio food entrepreneurs and chefs stole the news spotlight this week.
Here's a look at the past week, and a sneak peek at a few upcoming stories.
Yes, that really happened. Democratic candidate Andrew Yang gave a shout out to Sean Wen of San Antonio's Pinch Boil House
during the Thursday night debate. Food entrepreneurs are powerful, y'all.
Here's a first look at Pastiche
, a new East Side bar opening Friday, September 13.
Southtown coffeehouse Poetic Republic Coffee Co.
recently opened with craft coffee, teas, pastries and used books. We're sold.
If you're going to be a basic bitch, be a local one. We found five new fall-inspired San Antonio treats
that are better than PSL.
We can't resist a good meal deal, especially when cheeseburgers are involved. Here's where you can celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
in San Antonio on Sept. 18.
The San Antonio Cocktail Conference
named it 2020 Signature Drink, and we like how boozy
it sounds.
ICYMI: Local chef Dave Terrazas recently left the San Antonio Botanical Garden to join nonprofit Mercy Chefs in the Bahamas
, where he's bringing food relief to Hurricane Dorian victims and first-responders.
Now through September 29, Bakery Lorraine is selling Bahama Macarons
, with proceeds to benefit Mercy Chefs' relief work with Hurricane Dorian victims.
Texas Cottage Law allows local food entrepreneurs to make up to $50,000 a year, working from their home. And the law just expanded
.
Current food critic Ron Bechtol
returns to the restaurant review that launched his writing career 40 years ago.
Whataburger offers endless possibilities, or at least 38,684 Whataburger combo options. Here's a by-the-numbers look
at the Texas icon.
Three San Antonio chefs are competing to win the Golden Cleaver at the 4th Annual Butcher's Ball
this fall. Mmm, meat heaven.
Texas Monthly
hired its first full-time Taco Editor to staff,
and honestly it's goals. We're keeping the taco war-related thoughts to ourselves.
San Antonio chef Vanguelis Pablopulos worked his way up from washing dishes and cooking in an Applebee’s kitchen to the best fine dining clubs around. Now he's headed for the World Food Championships
.
Chef Christian Apetz recently left the Driskill in Austin to lead this San Antonio River Walk hotel
.
The nonprofit behind San Antonio Cocktail Conference, is taking its picnic fundraising event to downtown Houston Street this month, literally
.
