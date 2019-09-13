Where to Find National Cheeseburger Day Meal Deals in San Antonio

click to enlarge
The number of American food-related holidays borders on that absurd.
That said, we're never above a great deal. And with National Cheeseburger Day
on Wednesday, September 18, it's probably a good idea to know where you can enjoy this classic meal in San Antonio — on any budget.
Burger Deals: $10 or Less
Mark's Outing
// This San Antonio burger institution is giving away 1,000 free cheeseburgers to raise local awareness and funds for the East Side Pregnancy Care Center. No purchase is necessary, but you can reserve your burger
or just stop by to show your support. 1624 E. Commerce St., facebook.com
BurgerFi
// When you buy a cheeseburger at BurgerFi today, you'll get a second cheeseburger — made with two Angus patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce — for $1. Multiple locations, burgerfi.com
Red Robin
// Purchase any regular drink at Red Robin on National Cheeseburger Day and enjoy the house cheeseburger, served with bottomless steak fries, for just $5. Multiple locations, redrobin.com
Burger Deals: $15 or Less
Mr. Juicy
// Chef Andrew Weissman's latest restaurant is relatively new to San Antonio's local burger scene, but Mr. Juicy delivers the goods. Fan favorites include the Combo #1 — a double patty cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and secret sauce, served with fries and a drink — for about $12. 3910 McCullough Ave., @mrjuicyburger
Shake Shack
// You can always order the Shackburger with cheese, but this chain takes it to the next level with a crispy fried portobello mushroom, filled with Muenster and cheddar, for just $10.29. Multiple locations, shakeshack.com
Eastside Kitchenette
// Count on Eastside Kitchenette for a delectable $11 Kozy double meat burger, stacked with double American cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo and mustard and house pickles. 2119 N. Interstate 35, theeastsidekitchenette.com
Burger Deals: $20 or Less
The Esquire Tavern
// Made with locally sourced beef, the $16 Wildcat Burger offers a patty topped with American cheese, sweet grilled pineapple, red pepper jelly, lettuce and habanero aioli on a sweet roll bun. 155 E. Commerce St., esquiretavern-sa.com
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.