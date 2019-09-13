Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 13, 2019

Where to Find National Cheeseburger Day Meal Deals in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BURGERFI
  • Courtesy BurgerFi
The number of American food-related holidays borders on that absurd.

That said, we're never above a great deal. And with National Cheeseburger Day on Wednesday, September 18, it's probably a good idea to know where you can enjoy this classic meal in San Antonio — on any budget.

Burger Deals: $10 or Less

Mark's Outing // This San Antonio burger institution is giving away 1,000 free cheeseburgers to raise local awareness and funds for the East Side Pregnancy Care Center. No purchase is necessary, but you can reserve your burger or just stop by to show your support. 1624 E. Commerce St., facebook.com

BurgerFi // When you buy a cheeseburger at BurgerFi today, you'll get a second cheeseburger — made with two Angus patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce — for $1. Multiple locations, burgerfi.com

Red Robin // Purchase any regular drink at Red Robin on National Cheeseburger Day and enjoy the house cheeseburger, served with bottomless steak fries, for just $5. Multiple locations, redrobin.com

Burger Deals: $15 or Less

Mr. Juicy // Chef Andrew Weissman's latest restaurant is relatively new to San Antonio's  local burger scene, but Mr. Juicy delivers the goods. Fan favorites include the Combo #1 — a double patty cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and secret sauce, served with fries and a drink — for about $12. 3910 McCullough Ave., @mrjuicyburger

Shake Shack // You can always order the Shackburger with cheese, but this chain takes it to the next level with a crispy fried portobello mushroom, filled with Muenster and cheddar, for just $10.29. Multiple locations, shakeshack.com



Eastside Kitchenette // Count on Eastside Kitchenette for a delectable $11 Kozy double meat burger, stacked with double American cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo and mustard and house pickles. 2119 N. Interstate 35, theeastsidekitchenette.com


Burger Deals: $20 or Less

The Esquire Tavern // Made with locally sourced beef, the $16 Wildcat Burger offers a patty topped with American cheese, sweet grilled pineapple, red pepper jelly, lettuce and habanero aioli on a sweet roll bun. 155 E. Commerce St., esquiretavern-sa.com

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Candidate Andrew Yang Sends Shoutout to the Founder of San Antonio's Pinch Boil House During Democratic Debate Read More

  2. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Restaurant Owner Named During Democratic Debate, Openings and Meals with a Cause Read More

  3. 100% of Bakery Lorraine's 'Bahama Macaron' Sales to Benefit Hurricane Dorian Victims Read More

  4. The Take Away: Talking Culinary Competitions with the Petroleum Club’s Vanguelis Pablopulos Read More

  5. Here Come the Meats: Three San Antonio Chefs to Compete in Butcher's Ball this Fall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation