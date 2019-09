San Antonio Beer Festival Offering Early Entrance Tickets for General Admission

click to enlarge dru photography

If the's San Antonio Beer Festival is your favorite day of the year but you dread crowds and long lines, you're in luck.For the first time since its 2005 start, SABF — one of Texas' largest beer festivals — will offer early entrance tickets. That means general admissions attendees can access the event an hour before the rest of general admission ticket holders, offering first dibs on more than 450 beers, bites from local restaurants and chefs plus live music and games.Beer guzzlers who have already purchased general admission tickets also have the option to upgrade . All they need to do is purchase an early entrance ticket via the link below and email proof of purchase for both tickets to support@boldtypetickets.com to receive a refund on the initial purchase.Only 100 pairs of early entrance tickets are available, so you may want to act quick.