The Monterrey Returns to San Antonio for One Night Food Pop-Up

click image
Former neighborhood bar The Monterrey
is bringing back your favorite dishes for one night – with a food pop-up at Hot Joy
in Southtown
– on Saturday, Sept. 28.
If that wasn't enough, the Southtown bar is also hosting a Texas Tiki Week bash
that evening, with cocktails from local Tiki Tuesday legends like David Naylor and Javi Gutierrez.
The Monty dinner pop-up will run from 4 p.m. to midnight, while the Tiki Bash will begin at 10 p.m.
This will probably be the first and last pop-up for The Monterrey, which closed in 2015, said Hot Joy Bar manager Nick Ivarra.
The event will also feature local pop-up vintage shop Top-Stitched, as well as music from DJ El Gato
, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and a midnight performance from King Pelican
.
For more information, check out Hot Joy's Facebook
page or Instagram profile
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.