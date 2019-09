The Monterrey Returns to San Antonio for One Night Food Pop-Up

click image Instagram / Hot Joy

Former neighborhood bar The Monterrey is bringing back your favorite dishes for one night – with a food pop-up atin Southtown– on Saturday, Sept. 28.If that wasn't enough, the Southtown bar is also hosting a Texas Tiki Week bash that evening, with cocktails from local Tiki Tuesday legends like David Naylor and Javi Gutierrez.The Monty dinner pop-up will run from 4 p.m. to midnight, while the Tiki Bash will begin at 10 p.m.This will probably be the first and last pop-up for The Monterrey, which closed in 2015, said Hot Joy Bar manager Nick Ivarra.The event will also feature local pop-up vintage shop Top-Stitched, as well as music from DJ El Gato , from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and a midnight performance from King Pelican For more information, check out Hot Joy's Facebook page or Instagram profile