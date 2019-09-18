Email
Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Suck It Restaurant Group Will Open New 'Kitchen and Bar' Concept in St. Paul Square This Winter

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:31 PM

click image INSTAGRAM/SUCK IT: THE RESTAURANT
  • Instagram/Suck It: The Restaurant
Suck It Restaurant Group has confirmed its plans to expand in San Antonio and introduce a whole new restaurant concept, Suck It: Restaurant & Bar, which will open at St. Paul Square this winter.

While Suck It's Medical Center location offers Asian fusion specialties like Hakkasan ramen and mango fruteria-inspired bubble tea, the downtown restaurant will serve traditional Japanese dishes, sushi, spirits and alcoholic bubble tea.

"We're bringing a more traditional dining approach to the downtown restaurant," Executive Chef Vinh Hoang told the Current. "We also want to have the largest sake, Japanese whiskey and cognac lineup in San Antonio."

The new space, located just opposite from Smoke, will also provide patrons with a smaller, more intimate dining experience.



"I hate how loud the Medical Center restaurant can get. At the new restaurant, I'll be able to visit and speak with everyone," Hoang added.

The menu has yet to be shared, but Suck It fans can follow the restaurant's progress via Facebook or Instagram.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Location Details Suck It: Restaurant & Bar
1167 E Commerce
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Asian and Bar/Pub
Map
