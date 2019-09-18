Suck It Restaurant Group Will Open New 'Kitchen and Bar' Concept in St. Paul Square This Winter

click image
Suck It Restaurant Group
-
Instagram/Suck It: The Restaurant
has confirmed its plans to expand in San Antonio and introduce a whole new restaurant concept, Suck It: Restaurant & Bar
, which will open at St. Paul Square this winter.
While Suck It's Medical Center location offers Asian fusion specialties like Hakkasan ramen and mango fruteria-inspired bubble tea, the downtown restaurant will serve traditional Japanese dishes, sushi, spirits and alcoholic bubble tea.
"We're bringing a more traditional dining approach to the downtown restaurant," Executive Chef Vinh Hoang told the Current
. "We also want to have the largest sake, Japanese whiskey and cognac lineup in San Antonio."
The new space, located just opposite from Smoke
, will also provide patrons with a smaller, more intimate dining experience.
"I hate how loud the Medical Center restaurant can get. At the new restaurant, I'll be able to visit and speak with everyone," Hoang added.
The menu has yet to be shared, but Suck It fans can follow the restaurant's progress via Facebook or Instagram
.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.