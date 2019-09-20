Friday, September 20, 2019
Pollos Asados Los Norteños to Open Second Location in San Antonio
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 8:59 AM
Fans of the smoke-kissed goodness of Pollos Asados Los Norteños can look forward to a second location in San Antonio.
A sign at 4822 Walzem Road teases the upcoming addition
, meaning Pollos Asados will find its second home on the Northeast side of town. The space was formerly home to Big Easy Cafe.
When owner Frank Garcia spoke to mySA.com
, he even teased a third location in Stone Oak.
The popular chicken restaurant's original location on Rigsby Avenue has been at the center of controversy due to smoke issues and complaints from nearby residents. While the restaurant was forced to take a few hiatuses to resolve those problems, its fans remain eager as ever, willing to wait out long lines for a taste of charbroiled bird.
An opening date has yet to be announced, but it's fair to say the new location will also include long lines.
