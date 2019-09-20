Email
Friday, September 20, 2019

San Antonio Zoo-Themed Starbucks to Open at Brackenridge Park This Year

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
A new, zoo-themed Starbucks will open to San Antonio Zoo and Brackenridge Park visitors in the coming months.

The San Antonio Zoo Thursday announced plans to transform the current Train Cafe at 3910 N. St. Mary's into a unique Starbucks location that will open to both visitors and the general public, as well as local students and the business community.

Plans for the new Starbucks follow the nearly $40 million in improvements by the San Antonio Zoological Society since 2014. Jordan Foster Construction will begin renovating the Train Café space in the coming weeks, while the new Starbucks is slated to officially open before the end of 2019.
click to enlarge COURTESY/ SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy/ San Antonio Zoo
“The proceeds from this Starbucks will enable and benefit the zoological society’s efforts in both local and international conservation, education, and in zoo improvements,” stated Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoological Society.

The Zoo previously sold “brewed by” Starbucks coffee at their on-site Beastro Restaurant, but the new location promises to be a major upgrade for caffeine lovers.



This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
San Antonio Zoo
3903 N. St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 734-7184
