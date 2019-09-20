Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 20, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: JoJo Siwa Eats Spurs Donuts, The Monterey Returns and Restaurants About to Open

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO/HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy Photo/Hopscotch
The Current visited a lot of great San Antonio food spots this week, and we discovered several new restaurants – with everything from colorful noodles and bao buns to craft cocktails and food trucks – that you can look forward to in the coming months.

Hopscotch will open to downtown San Antonio with Snapchat-esque immersive art experiences, a food truck patio and an in-house bar in spring 2020.

Suck It: The Restaurant's sister eatery, Suck It: Kitchen and Bar Concept, is heading to downtown San Antonio this winter with traditional Japanese sushi, whisky and cognac.

Iconic burger joint Chris Madrid’s reopened this week, finally, after 20 months of running the restaurant's operations from a food truck. Expect limited business hours for now, while the restaurant completes construction on its patio and new party room.  



It's a good time to be a foodie in San Antonio. San Marcos-based vegan restaurant Binge Kitchen will open its first location in the Alamo City this fall, with globally-inspired vegan comfort foods that even carnivores will love.

Here's a growing list of restaurants expected to open before the end of the year. Get excited, y'all.

YouTube stars, they're just like us. JoJo Siwa recently stopped by a San Antonio bakery for Spurs-shaped donuts before her tour performance at the AT&T Center. If you didn't know who Siwa was before, it's okay. We're old too.

The chefs and owners behind Ming's Thing will open a second restaurant near the Pearl in the coming months. More details to come.

The Monterey is bringing back your food favorites during its one-night menu takeover at Hot Joy on Sept. 28. Bonus: It happens to coincide with Hot Joy's Texas Tiki Week celebrations.

There's only a handful of special early entrance tickets left that will allow general admission folks to enter early at the San Antonio Beer Festival. Get 'em before they disappear.  

The James Beard Foundation has announced new regional categories for its "Best Chef" awards, including recognition of the state of Texas as a category unto itself.

Pour out a cold one for The Roost Pub & Cafe. The longtime 1221 Broadway tenant – which rebranded last year – is closing its doors for good on Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. YouTube Star JoJo Siwa Stopped By San Antonio Bakery for Spurs-Themed Donuts Last Week Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Ming's Thing Owners to Open Second Restaurant in San Antonio Read More

  3. Suck It Restaurant Group Will Open New 'Kitchen and Bar' Concept in St. Paul Square This Winter Read More

  4. Iconic San Antonio Burger Joint Chris Madrid’s Finally Reopens Read More

  5. The James Beard Foundation Will Now Recognize Texas as Its own Culinary Region Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation