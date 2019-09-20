This Week in San Antonio Food News: JoJo Siwa Eats Spurs Donuts, The Monterey Returns and Restaurants About to Open

click to enlarge
The Current
visited a lot of great San Antonio food spots this week, and we discovered several new restaurants – with everything from colorful noodles and bao buns to craft cocktails and food trucks – that you can look forward to in the coming months.
Hopscotch
will open to downtown San Antonio with Snapchat-esque immersive art experiences, a food truck patio and an in-house bar
in spring 2020.
Suck It: The Restaurant's sister eatery, Suck It: Kitchen and Bar Concept
, is heading to downtown San Antonio this winter with traditional Japanese sushi, whisky and cognac.
Iconic burger joint Chris Madrid’s
reopened this week, finally, after 20 months of running the restaurant's operations from a food truck. Expect limited business hours for now, while the restaurant completes construction on its patio and new party room.
It's a good time to be a foodie in San Antonio. San Marcos-based vegan restaurant Binge Kitchen
will open its first location in the Alamo City this fall, with globally-inspired vegan comfort foods that even carnivores will love.
Here's a growing list
of restaurants expected to open before the end of the year. Get excited, y'all.
YouTube stars, they're just like us. JoJo Siwa recently stopped by a San Antonio bakery
for Spurs-shaped donuts before her tour performance at the AT&T Center. If you didn't know who Siwa was before, it's okay. We're old too.
The chefs and owners behind Ming's Thing
will open a second restaurant near the Pearl in the coming months. More details to come.
The Monterey
is bringing back your food favorites during its one-night menu takeover at Hot Joy on Sept. 28. Bonus: It happens to coincide with Hot Joy's Texas Tiki Week
celebrations.
There's only a handful of special early entrance tickets left that will allow general admission folks to enter early at the San Antonio Beer Festival
. Get 'em before they disappear.
The James Beard Foundation
has announced new regional categories for its "Best Chef" awards, including recognition of the state of Texas as a category unto itself
.
Pour out a cold one for The Roost Pub & Cafe
. The longtime 1221 Broadway tenant – which rebranded last year – is closing its doors for good on Saturday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.