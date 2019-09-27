Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Catching Up with Andrew Weissman, an Update in the Food Desert and Culinary Events

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TWO BROS. BBQ MARKET
  • Facebook / Two Bros. BBQ Market
We sat down with acclaimed local chefs and restauranteurs this week to learn more about changing food culture in San Antonio. Expect to see some exciting collaborations and breaking food development news in the coming weeks.

Where have you gone, Andrew Weissman? We sat down for a Q&A with the esteemed chef to discuss fine dining, his plans for the San Antonio airport and why there’s still hope for Moshe’s Golden Falafel.

Just four months into the Healthy Corner Store Initiative, and sales for fruits and vegetables in San Antonio's biggest food desert have skyrocketed by nearly 600%.

Time for a burger run. Burger Boy, the iconic San Antonio burger chain, opened a third restaurant near Alamo Ranch this week.



Buc-ee's has been named as the gas station with the best coffee in the nation. We’re still waiting for their rightful acknowledgment as best in-house jerky king.

We need more café de olla in our lives. Fortunately, Olla Express Café is soon opening its first permanent location in downtown San Antonio.

Need non-alcoholic drink options besides Topo Chico? Savor’s Blackberry Fojito is giving us serious recipe inspo.

SoHill Cafe’s Jean-Francois Poujol loves to transform outdated spaces into successful restaurants, including his project next door. Read more in this week's Take Away.

Two Bros. BBQ Market has a new pitmaster, and he's as passionate as we are about great Texas 'cue.

San Antonio chefs are bringing gourmet sandwiches to Alamo Biscuit Co. next month, for a one-time popup.  

Dreams do come true. These 20 local drinking spots actually have great bar food.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced its 2020 Champion Wines, and it's showing how much Texas wineries are growing.

San Antonio chefs kicked off their Culinaria-sponsored 'Bao Down' competition series this week. Be sure to save the date for the next bao showdown on Monday, Oct. 28.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where in the World is Andrew Weissman?: San Antonio’s Fine-Dining Revolutionary is Leading a Lower Profile These Days. And He’s OK with That. Read More

  2. Burger Boy's Third Location Opens Near Alamo Ranch Read More

  3. Healthy Corner Store Update: Produce Sales in San Antonio's Biggest Food Desert Jumped by Nearly 600% in Four Months Read More

  4. San Antonio's Two Bros. BBQ Market Announces New Texas Pitmaster Read More

  5. Buc-ee's Named as Gas Station with the Best Coffee in the U.S. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation