This Week in San Antonio Food News: Catching Up with Andrew Weissman, an Update in the Food Desert and Culinary Events

We sat down with acclaimed local chefs and restauranteurs this week to learn more about changing food culture in San Antonio. Expect to see some exciting collaborations and breaking food development news in the coming weeks.
Where have you gone, Andrew Weissman?
We sat down for a Q&A with the esteemed chef to discuss fine dining, his plans for the San Antonio airport and why there’s still hope for Moshe’s Golden Falafel.
Just four months into the Healthy Corner Store Initiative
, and sales for fruits and vegetables in San Antonio's biggest food desert have skyrocketed by nearly 600%
.
Time for a burger run. Burger Boy, the iconic San Antonio burger chain, opened a third restaurant near Alamo Ranch this week
.
Buc-ee's has been named as the gas station with the best coffee in the nation
. We’re still waiting for their rightful acknowledgment as best in-house jerky king.
We need more café de olla
in our lives. Fortunately, Olla Express Café is soon opening its first permanent location
in downtown San Antonio.
Need non-alcoholic drink options besides Topo Chico? Savor’s Blackberry Fojito
is giving us serious recipe inspo.
SoHill Cafe’s Jean-Francois Poujol
loves to transform outdated spaces into successful restaurants, including his project next door. Read more in this week's Take Away.
Two Bros. BBQ Market has a new pitmaster
, and he's as passionate as we are about great Texas 'cue.
San Antonio chefs are bringing gourmet sandwiches to Alamo Biscuit Co. next month
, for a one-time popup.
Dreams do come true. These 20 local drinking spots
actually have great bar food.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced its 2020 Champion Wines,
and it's showing how much Texas wineries are growing.
San Antonio chefs kicked off their Culinaria-sponsored 'Bao Down' competition series this week. Be sure to save the date for the next bao showdown on Monday, Oct. 28
.
