Torchy's Tacos to Open Third San Antonio Location in October
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 2:43 PM
San Antonio seemingly can't seem to get enough of Torchy's Tacos, a Austin-based import well known for its overstuffed, passable specialities like the "Trailer Park" and "Turkey Mole" tacos.
The restaurant chain will open its third local taco shop at 18210 Sonterra Place
on Wednesday, October 16, giving locals a chance to win free tacos.
If you can't wait until then — for whatever reason — the restaurant will host an opening party October 14
, giving away free chips, tacos and merch to attendees from 5-9 p.m.
The chain has rapidly expanded in San Antonio since arriving at Lincoln Heights in 2014. Torchy's has since opened a second location at the Rim, and there's good news for folks who prefer store-bought tortillas: Torchy's recently announced plans to open a fourth location at the Medical Center.
