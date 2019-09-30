Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 30, 2019

Torchy's Tacos to Open Third San Antonio Location in October

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TORCHYSTACOS
San Antonio seemingly can't seem to get enough of Torchy's Tacos, a Austin-based import well known for its overstuffed, passable specialities like the "Trailer Park" and "Turkey Mole" tacos.

The restaurant chain will open its third local taco shop at 18210 Sonterra Place on Wednesday, October 16, giving locals a chance to win free tacos.

If you can't wait until then — for whatever reason — the restaurant will host an opening party October 14, giving away free chips, tacos and merch to attendees from 5-9 p.m.  

The chain has rapidly expanded in San Antonio since arriving at Lincoln Heights in 2014. Torchy's has since opened a second location at the Rim, and there's good news for folks who prefer store-bought tortillas: Torchy's recently announced plans to open a fourth location at the Medical Center.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Meat Packing Plant Executives Plead Guilty to Selling $1 Million in Tainted Ground Beef to Federal Prison System Read More

  2. San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly U.S. Cities Read More

  3. Where in the World is Andrew Weissman?: San Antonio’s Fine-Dining Revolutionary is Leading a Lower Profile These Days. And He’s OK with That. Read More

  4. Earl Abel's Expected to Sell to New Owner, Undergo Remodel Read More

  5. San Antonio Food Bank Announces $23.5 Million in Capital Projects to Combat Local Poverty and Feed Thousands More Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation