Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk Offers Night of Food and Drink Samples, Store Discounts

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / LEAVITT2MEPHOTOGRAPHY
Wine lovers and shopping queens — and kings — may want to treat themselves to a mid-week pick-me-up at the Alamo Quarry Market.

On Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., the Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk will take over the shopping center for an evening of wine samples, bites and store discounts.

Attendees will receive a "passport" with a map of all of retailers participating in the event. Passports turned in before the end of the evening will be entered into a drawing with a grand prize of gift cards and giveaways from Quarry stores.

Participating stores and restaurants include Bambinos - Baby & Children's Boutique, Bed Bath & Beyond, Coldwater Creek, Learning Express in The Quarry Market, Gold's Gym, The Woodhouse Day Spa - San Antonio, Canyon Cafe - San Antonio, Piatti San Antonio, P.F. Chang's, Amy's Ice Creams Quarry Market, Club Pilates, Soma Intimates, J.Crew Mercantile, Whole Earth Provision Co. and more.



Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk is free to attend and benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Community Comes Through for Capparelli's On Main After Owner Asks for Support on Facebook Read More

  2. Texas Meat Packing Plant Executives Plead Guilty to Selling $1 Million in Tainted Ground Beef to Federal Prison System Read More

  3. San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly U.S. Cities Read More

  4. Torchy's Tacos to Open Third San Antonio Location in October Read More

  5. Earl Abel's Expected to Sell to New Owner, Undergo Remodel Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation