Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk Offers Night of Food and Drink Samples, Store Discounts

Wine lovers and shopping queens — and kings — may want to treat themselves to a mid-week pick-me-up at the Alamo Quarry Market.
On Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., the Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk
will take over the shopping center for an evening of wine samples, bites and store discounts.
Attendees will receive a "passport" with a map of all of retailers participating in the event. Passports turned in before the end of the evening will be entered into a drawing with a grand prize of gift cards and giveaways from Quarry stores.
Participating stores and restaurants include Bambinos - Baby & Children's Boutique, Bed Bath & Beyond, Coldwater Creek, Learning Express in The Quarry Market, Gold's Gym, The Woodhouse Day Spa - San Antonio, Canyon Cafe - San Antonio, Piatti San Antonio, P.F. Chang's, Amy's Ice Creams Quarry Market, Club Pilates, Soma Intimates, J.Crew Mercantile, Whole Earth Provision Co. and more.
Alamo Quarry Market Fall Wine Walk
is free to attend and benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.
