Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Le Macaron Franchise Just Opened its First San Antonio Location at La Cantera

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 11:38 AM

COURTESY LE MACARON FRANCHISE
  • Courtesy Le Macaron Franchise
French pastry franchise Le Macaron quietly opened its first San Antonio location just over a week ago, bringing more French pastries and beverages to La Cantera.

The new shop, located at 15900 La Cantera, will offer Le Macaron's signature macarons, as well as French gelato, cakes, savory pastries and beverages.

Mother-and-daughter team Rosalie Guillem and Audrey Guillem-Saba launched the first Le Macaron in Florida in 2009. The franchise has since expanded to more than 50 locations across the nation, including six in Texas.

Local Le Macaron owner Zamira Farhat was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, but we spoke to Le Macaron CEO Rosalie Guillem about the franchise and its plans for the Alamo City.



“San Antonio was a city that we discovered a few years ago when we came for a convention," Guillem told the Current. "We fell in love with the city and knew we wanted to open something here, so we were lucky that Zamira wanted to franchise.

“We are proud to bring a little piece of France to San Antonio. You can have a five min mini vacation. You don’t have to come to Paris for the best macarons, you can find it in San Antonio."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Community Comes Through for Capparelli's On Main After Owner Asks for Support on Facebook Read More

  2. Texas Meat Packing Plant Executives Plead Guilty to Selling $1 Million in Tainted Ground Beef to Federal Prison System Read More

  3. San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Vegan- and Vegetarian-Friendly U.S. Cities Read More

  4. Torchy's Tacos to Open Third San Antonio Location in October Read More

  5. Earl Abel's Expected to Sell to New Owner, Undergo Remodel Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation