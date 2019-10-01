Whataburger Offering New Breakfast Burger for a Limited Time

click to enlarge
Whataburger's new Breakfast Burger
– a burger stacked with crispy hash browns, American cheese, eggs, bacon and a creamy pepper sauce – can now be found on the menu.
The Texas fast-food icon will serve the new Breakfast Burger as a limited-time menu item, offering the burger during breakfast hours between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.
“Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited,” stated Rich Scheffler, Whataburger VP of marketing and innovation. “We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal.”
The addition of the Breakfast Burger follows recent news of Whataburger's plans for expansion outside of Texas. Though Texas fans initially expressed concerns surrounding the expansion, the San Antonio-headquartered company has promised to remain committed
to its values and loyal customers.
