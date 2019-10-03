Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. Hopes to Beat Record for Longest Sausage During Oktoberfest Block Party

click image
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
-
Instagram / dorcolspirits
is throwing a sausage party. And, no, we don't mean that kind.
The local distillery and brewery plans to create the longest sausage in Texas history during a Saturday, October 12, block party honoring Oktoberfest. Dorćol, along with grocer H-E-B, Laxson Co. Meat Wholesaler and Oversea Casing Company, will create one link measuring more than 300 feet.
The 240-pound sausage will be cooked in a custom oven by chefs Randy Evans, H-E-B's director of culinary development, and John Russ of fine dining restaurant Clementine. Due to its whopping size, the pork-and-beef delicacy will take more than three hours to cook.
The current sausage record is held by Dallas' Chef Brian Luscher, who smoked a 249-foot link in 2014.
Attendees of the block party will also be able to pair a slice of sausage with tomato mostardo, potato salad, sauerkraut and a roll. All proceeds from the event will benefit Respite Care of San Antonio, which offers relief for parents with children who have special needs and complex medical issues.
The sausage will begin cooking at Laxson Meats at 7:30 a.m. The party — which will also include vendors, live music and lots of booze from Dorćol — will run from noon to 1 a.m. at the brewery and distillery.
