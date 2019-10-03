Email
Thursday, October 3, 2019

Southern Restaurant Chain Ida Claire to Open at Alamo Quarry Market Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 12:46 PM

COURTESY OF IDA CLAIRE
Dallas-based dining chain Ida Claire will open its first San Antonio location – offering Southern-style eats and cocktails – at the Alamo Quarry Market on Monday, Oct. 7.

The restaurant will feature a variety of special plates, including fried green tomatoes, Nashville hot fried chicken, and shrimp and grits, as part of its breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menu.

The 6,800-square-foot space, previously home to chef Johnny Hernandez's El Machito restaurant, will include both indoor and patio seating, as well as an outdoor rose garden and airstream bar.
COURTESY OF IDA CLAIRE
In honor of its arrival in San Antonio, the restaurant will donate 50% of its opening day earnings to local nonprofit Junior League of San Antonio.

Ida Claire will open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend brunch will run from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information about the San Antonio location, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.
Ida Claire
7300 Jones Maltsberger Road
Quarry Market
San Antonio, TX
(210) 667-2145
Southern
Map
