Southern Restaurant Chain Ida Claire to Open at Alamo Quarry Market Next Week

Dallas-based dining chain Ida Claire
will open its first San Antonio location – offering Southern-style eats and cocktails – at the Alamo Quarry Market on Monday, Oct. 7.
The restaurant will feature a variety of special plates, including fried green tomatoes, Nashville hot fried chicken, and shrimp and grits, as part of its breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menu.
The 6,800-square-foot space, previously home to chef Johnny Hernandez's El Machito restaurant, will include both indoor and patio seating, as well as an outdoor rose garden and airstream bar.
In honor of its arrival in San Antonio, the restaurant will donate 50% of its opening day earnings to local nonprofit Junior League of San Antonio.
Ida Claire will open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend brunch will run from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the San Antonio location, visit the restaurant's Facebook page
.
