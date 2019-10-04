This Week in San Antonio Food News: Gabriel’s Liquor Files for Bankruptcy, Vegan-Friendly Eating and Community Rallies Around Capparelli’s

click to enlarge
There's major changes ahead for local dining and drinking institutions, but San Antonio diners and chefs appear ready for the challenge. There's new restaurants, bars and Oktoberfest festivities headed your way, so keep an eye out for our exclusive coverage in the coming weeks.
Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s have filed for bankruptcy
. The company plans to close at least five stores. Stay tuned for story updates.
Capparelli's On Main recently took to Facebook
, asking locals to show their support due to construction in the area taking a toll. San Antonians responded by flocking to the local dining institution and inspiring a series of heartwarming posts.
Another fixture in local dining, Earl Abel's
, is undergoing major changes in the coming months – including a remodel and new ownership. It'll be closed in the meantime.
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
hopes to set a new Texas record for "Longest Sausage" during their Oktoberfest Block Party. Expect beer, cocktails, music and a 300-foot long sausage link.
No surprise here: San Antonio was ranked among the least vegan- and vegetarian-friendly U.S. cities, though we did manage to beat out a few other Texas cities
.
There's hope for us yet. San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table is bringing its plant-based desserts
line to Whole Foods Market, starting Monday. Look to the aisles for a selection of vegan, sugar- and gluten-free sweets.
Texas meat packing executives pleaded guilty to selling $1 million
in tainted ground beef to federal prisons across the country. The duo reportedly hid adulterated meat in freezers to throw off inspectors.
We ate a lot of tacos but to be honest, we do that everyday. How are you celebrating National Taco Day
(Friday, Oct. 4)?
Got a sweet tooth? You'll want to check out these specialty dessert shops
.
Looking good, y'all. Here's everyone we saw at the Alamo Quarry Market Wine Walk event
.
Ida Claire
, a Dallas-based restaurant chain known for its Southern cocktails and weekend brunch, is opening its first Alamo City location next week.
Torchy's Tacos is opening its third San Antonio location this month
. The Austin-based chain is hosting an opening party, with chances for you to snag free tacos.
Espuela's – The Bar at the Bridge
has opened inside the building that formerly housed Big Hops’ downtown location.
Whataburger launched a new breakfast burger
this week, and yeah, there’s hashbrowns, American cheese and a special pepper sauce involved. But only for a limited time.
Le Macaron French Pastries
recently opened a new location at La Cantera, with sweet and savory pastries, gelato and coffee. The franchise includes more than 50 U.S. locations, but this is the first in San Antonio
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.