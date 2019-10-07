Monday, October 7, 2019
Daijoubu – 'A Super Asian Cocktail Pop-Up' – to Arrive in San Antonio This Week
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 11:42 AM
Daijoubu
– the Asian cocktail pop-up series founded by Austin-based bartenders Caer Maiko and Sharon Yeung – is all about pushing boundaries
.
The duo recently kicked off their bus tour, but they're teaming up with local bartenders Karen Tartt and Jonny Yumol to bring Daijoubu's wild and authentic Asian flavors
to Still Golden for one night – on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Expect unusual combinations that make a lot of flavorful sense, like the duo's Sakuma Drop or Moon Cake shot. Daijoubu, which translates to "it's fine" in Japanese, began as a way for the duo to champion Asian representation (and flavors) within the American cocktail world.
The pop-up will run at Still Golden from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., before Daijoubou takes their tour to bars in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth. Follow the local pop-up event here on Facebook
, or follow their adventures on Instagram
.
