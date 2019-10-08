Chef Cooperatives to Host Shrimp Boil Fundraiser for New Food Desert Center Next Month

click to enlarge
Chef Cooperatives
, a chef-driven nonprofit that champions Southwest Texas producers and communities in need, will head to Green Bexar Farm in
Saint Hedwig on Sunday, Nov. 3
.
The event will highlight Cody and Natalie Scott, the husband-and-wife team behind Green Bexar Farm. More than a dozen local chefs will pair farm-fresh produce with dishes like street tacos, Texas-style shrimp boil and spit-fired roast chickens.
From 1- 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy food and live music by the Chad Boyd Band.
"This event will be the first time we've opened up our farm to the local community," stated co-owner Cody Scott. "We're excited to introduce ourselves and get to collaborate with the Chef Cooperatives to serve some really good food and display what we do here."
Green Bexar Farm currently sells a variety of produce – including greenhouse tomatoes, salad greens, root vegetables and pecans – to Pearl farmers market and other local restaurants.
Profits from the Nov. 3 event will help the farm build a new store and learning center, where locals can purchase fresh produce in the East Bexar County community, a major local food desert.
"What's interesting for us is we've helped so many farms in the past five years that it's becoming a challenge to find local farms to help," stated Stephen Paprocki, President of Chef Cooperatives. "That's the goal, though, to support thriving independent farms in our local community, which connects farmers to chefs and the people of San Antonio in a much more organic and authentic way. It's rewarding seeing our efforts come to fruition."
The event will cost $55 per person, and include access to the family-style dinner and dessert menus, as well as Texas-sourced brews and wines. Tickets can be purchased online
.
