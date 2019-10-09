Big Daddy's Unveils Megan Thee Stallion-Inspired Raspa Ahead of Her Mala Luna Festival Performance

click to enlarge
Big Daddy's Eats & Treats
It's our favorite season: Hot Girl Fall.
, a San Antonio spot best known for its colorful and creative raspas, has teamed up with Mala Luna
organizers to bring two artist-inspired treats to the event at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Oct. 26 and 27.
Attendees will have exclusive access to the new treats, including a Megan Thee Stallion
raspa, made with blue and pink cotton candy-flavored shaved ice, a Nerds candy rope "mane" and shimmering candy sprinkles.
A second, Halloween-friendly Russ "Paranoid"
treat will feature orange shaved ice, gummy peach rings and candy rope, and will be topped with a candy eye.
