Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 11, 2019

Fighting Food Insecurity: Alamo Colleges and San Antonio Food Bank Launch New Student Food Pantry

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
Thousands of local college students deal with food insecurity on a daily basis, never knowing where their next meal will come from. For students attending Alamo Colleges, hope can be found inside one of the five on-campus food pantries.

Located inside the Sutton Learning Center, the SPC food pantry has provided more than 500 students with access to non-perishable food and toiletries since opening in Jan. 2019, and that number is expected to grow in the coming months.

Monthly groceries and toiletries like shampoo and body wash are simple things that make a big difference, SPC student Marissa Arredondo said. "Students can find those things here.”

Through a partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB), Alamo Colleges Thursday celebrated the grand opening of their fifth food pantry at St. Philip’s College (SPC). 
click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
The SAFB has pledged to donate $1.5 million in food scholarships (including SNAP benefits) and will hire a full-time benefits navigator for each of the five campuses, encouraging students to apply for qualifying social services.



According to officials, 61% of Alamo Colleges students face financial difficulties, while 47% of students are food insecure.

“A lot of folks think of food pantries as being for emergencies, but we see more people needing this help year-round,” said Dr. Paul Machen, Dean for Student Success.
click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
As the college undergoes major renovations and construction over the next three to four years, locals can expect to see the food pantry and one-stop show grow too.

“We think of this as the first phase of the SPC center," he said, adding that the center will help connect students with fresh produce, financial literacy classes, and additional resources. "We don't have everything here in one place, but we know how to help them, and we know where they can get it."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Playland Pizza on Houston Street Will Reopen for Lunch This Week and Sell by the Slice Read More

  2. Making the Best of the Fest: Whether You’re a First-Timer or Veteran Guzzler, These Tips Can Help You Get the Most Out of the San Antonio Beer Festival Read More

  3. Big Daddy's Unveils Megan Thee Stallion-Inspired Raspa Ahead of Her Mala Luna Festival Performance Read More

  4. Chef Cooperatives to Host Shrimp Boil Fundraiser for New Food Desert Center Next Month Read More

  5. Überrito To Give Away A Year of Free Burritos to First 210 Customers at New Location This Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation